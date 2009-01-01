What is MiniOS?

MiniOS is a lightweight and fast Linux distribution designed for installation on a USB drive. The MiniOS project was launched in 2009 as a Linux distribution for USB drives based on Mandriva Linux. However, in 2013 it was suspended due to the liquidation of Mandriva. The modern version of MiniOS has been released since 2020 and is based on Debian - one of the most popular and stable distributions.

A distinctive feature of MiniOS is its modular approach to system configuration, which allows users to add or remove modules as needed. This makes the system easy to use and flexible in customization. Based on MiniOS, you can create your own version of the system by simply and quickly creating the necessary modules with the set of programs you need, creating your own unique ISO using our utilities. In addition, MiniOS occupies only 350-1660 MB of disk space (depending on the version) and can be run from a USB drive without the need to install it on your computer's hard disk.

MiniOS can be installed using popular programs such as Ventoy, Rufus, UNetbootin, balenaEtcher and many others. MiniOS supports booting from EFI and Legacy-BIOS and uses the same package manager as Debian. This provides access to the same repositories and the ability to install the same software packages.

MiniOS has an active and friendly community of users and developers who are ready to help new users and discuss new ideas and suggestions. You can join the MiniOS community to learn more about the distribution, get help or share your experience using it.